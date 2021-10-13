These 4 Episodes Are Agent Gibbs's Best on 'NCIS'

By now everyone likely knows that Mark Harmon has left NCIS after 19 seasons, so instead of being sad let's celebrate his tenure by revisiting some of Agent Gibbs's best episodes. Now there are a vast amount of Gibbs-centric episodes to choose from, so we've narrowed it down to four.

Keep in mind these episodes are in no way ranked, just simply great episodes in which the typically stoic-natured Gibbs had his time to shine.

1. Season 3, Episode 2, 'Kill Ari, Part Two'

Source: CBS

Agent Gibbs started Season 3 of NCIS hell-bent on hunting down Agent Caitlin "Kate" Todd's (Sasha Alexander) killer, Ari (Rudolf Martin). Gibbs witnessed Ari shoot Kate in the head with a sniper rifle in Season 2, Episode 23, "Twilight." Gibbs initially believes that the bullet that killed Kate was actually meant for him. However, he realizes Ari is trying to punish him by going after the people that Gibbs cares about the most.

The "Kill Ari" arc was compelling for a wide variety of reasons. What really made this arc great Gibbs-wise was that the series didn't allow Gibbs to ignore his guilt over Kate's murder. Having him facing Kate's ghost, who initially asked him why she had to be the one to die was a great way to depict the guilt Gibbs was feeling. He felt like he had failed Kate.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course the "Kill Ari" arc also introduced Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) to the team. There was truly no better way to solidify the bond between Gibbs and his new agent than by having Ziva kill Ari, who turned out to be her own brother. Although it would've been satisfying to see Gibbs kill Ari himself, it made sense for Ziva to take the shot. This allowed Gibbs to have closure over Kate's death and enabled him to solidify a bond of trust with the newest member of Team Gibbs.

"You're late for my funeral, Gibbs!" Ghost Kate says to Gibbs at her funeral, in a friendly manner. It's a marked change from the ghost Kate that confronted Gibbs in "Kill Ari, Part One." Gibbs cracks what appears to be the world's tiniest smile and responds, "Sorry Kate."