Mark Harmon Made an Impressive Amount of Money During His Time on 'NCIS'

Fans who are upset that Mark might now be totally uninvolved with NCIS are in luck because his departure as a series regular doesn't mean he's leaving the show behind entirely. Indeed, Mark has decided to work solely as executive producer on the show and will aid in all aspects of its creation and production henceforth.

Showrunner Steven D. Binder mentioned that Mark is always welcome to reprise his role as Agent Gibbs if he so chooses to, considering the character is still alive, but also welcomed his longtime coworker as an executive producer.

"As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," Steven said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.