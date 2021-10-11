'NCIS' Gem Mark Harmon Can Never Truly Be Replaced, but Will Gary Cole Step in as Alternate?

Gary Cole joined the cast of NCIS for Season 19 as a series regular. Gary plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Sources told TV Line that Gary's casting was not meant to act as a replacement for Mark. However, it's understandable why fans of the long-running series might assume that, given Mark's reduced role in Season 19.

It's clear, though, that Gary's Agent Park is an interesting character in his own right and isn't afraid to go toe to toe with Gibbs. Check out a clip of Park calling out Gibbs shooting Lemere below. (One fan's hilariously apt comment on the clip described Gibbs and Park as "silver foxes.")

It is simply impossible to replace an NCIS legend like Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark has done such a fantastic job playing the iconic character over the years, and if he does decide to leave after Season 19, he will be sorely missed. Hopefully, when the exit does inevitably occur, NCIS will give Agent Gibbs the send-off he deserves.

After all, one of Gibbs' special rules is: "Never take anything for granted."

Watch NCIS on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.