'NCIS' Gem Mark Harmon Can Never Truly Be Replaced, but Will Gary Cole Step in as Alternate?By Katherine Stinson
Oct. 11 2021, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 3 of NCIS.
It's hard to imagine a world where there's no Agent Gibbs on NCIS, but is Mark Harmon actually leaving the series or not? Mark has played the stoic Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs since Season 1 of NCIS premiered back in 2003. The show is now in its 19th season and still going strong. And although Mark hasn't said that he's leaving, fans think that he may have a replacement.
Will Season 19 be Mark's last as Gibbs? Did 'NCIS' introduce his replacement?
Officially, the jury's still out on whether or not Mark is saying his goodbyes. There is still no confirmation from CBS about NCIS Season 19 being Mark's last outing as Agent Gibbs. Gibbs has been on plenty of dangerous missions over his time on NCIS and even escaped death after his beloved boat Rule 91 blew up in Season 18. Not only that but he was arrested and suspended as an agent in Season 18, a series first for Gibbs.
Gibb's dear friend and former NCIS official medical examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum) returned to Season 19 to convey his concern for everything his old friend has had to go through recently. In a CBS teaser clip from Season 19, Episode 4, "Great Wide Open," Ducky visits Gibbs' home as he's packing for a trip to Alaska and notes, "Milestone events such as these, they stack up on each other and build internal pressure ... It happens to anyone ... even you [Gibbs]."
In the same clip, Ducky admits to Gibbs that he wants him to say that there's nothing to worry about. Gibbs obliges, and Ducky says hauntingly, "I wish I believed you." Gibbs, of course, is still determined to head to Alaska on a tip from contracted hitman Paul Lemere (Jason Wiles) that something sinister is going on with the large corporation Sonova Industries.
Will Gary Cole actually replace Mark Harmon?
Gary Cole joined the cast of NCIS for Season 19 as a series regular. Gary plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Sources told TV Line that Gary's casting was not meant to act as a replacement for Mark. However, it's understandable why fans of the long-running series might assume that, given Mark's reduced role in Season 19.
It's clear, though, that Gary's Agent Park is an interesting character in his own right and isn't afraid to go toe to toe with Gibbs. Check out a clip of Park calling out Gibbs shooting Lemere below. (One fan's hilariously apt comment on the clip described Gibbs and Park as "silver foxes.")
It is simply impossible to replace an NCIS legend like Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark has done such a fantastic job playing the iconic character over the years, and if he does decide to leave after Season 19, he will be sorely missed. Hopefully, when the exit does inevitably occur, NCIS will give Agent Gibbs the send-off he deserves.
After all, one of Gibbs' special rules is: "Never take anything for granted."
Watch NCIS on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.