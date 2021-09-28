Mark Harmon Will Not Be Joining the 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Team

It's been almost two decades since Mark Harmon first joined the cast of NCIS , and his mark on the franchise has been a heavy one. The actor is one of the most recognizable faces from the title, so when news came that Mark would be taking a step back from NCIS as it heads into its 19th season, many wondered if this was so he had more room in his schedule to work on the new spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i . Is Mark a producer for the new show?

Is Mark Harmon producing 'NCIS: Hawai'i'?

Since joining the original NCIS in 2003, Mark has been a staple figure both on and off the screen for the entire NCIS franchise with CBS. In 2014, Mark was the executive producer for all 155 episodes of the spinoff NCIS: New Orleans and has even worked as a producer for more than 300 of the episodes of NCIS. For many, it seemed logical that the actor would then take his expertise and apply it to the new CBS series.

Unfortunately, it does not appear as though Mark will be working on NCIS: Hawai'i at all. The actor is not listed as a producer for any of the upcoming episodes of the new series, nor is he currently even scheduled to reprise his character for it. This is a surprise for many since NCIS: New Orleans aired its final episode this year after seven years on air; some thought the conclusion of this spinoff would free time in Mark's schedule for NCIS: Hawai'i, though that is not the case.

Instead, Chris Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack are signed on as the show's writers and executive producers, with Chris coming over from the NCIS: New Orleans team, per Variety. It's possible Mark will make a future appearance in the series, as he has in many of the franchise's spinoff titles, though at this time, there is no confirmation on that.

