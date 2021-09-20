You Can Actually Visit Most of the Places Where 'NCIS: Hawaii' Is Filmed

Since NCIS: Hawaii’s storyline is set in Hawaii, the showrunners' decision to film on several of the state's islands makes perfect sense. According to The Cinemaholic , NCIS: Hawaii is in great company with other shows — including Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. — that were also filmed in the Aloha state.

The outlet shares that one of the main filming locations for NCIS: Hawaii is the island of Oahu. Filming takes place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is adjacent to the capital city of Honolulu.

Honolulu City’s Waikiki Beach is also another frequent filming location for NCIS: Hawaii. Waikiki Beach is a top tourist spot, not to mention one of the island's most urbanized neighborhoods, per Real Hawaii .

While it’s true that most producers love to seize the opportunity of filming on location at various tropical destinations, NCIS: Hawaii producers may have also filmed some scenes in-studio. The Cinemaholic shares that production appears to use the Hawaii Film Studio in Honolulu.

Many of the surf spots viewers can expect to see are shot on the North Shore of Oahu. Production on the show started in the North Shore and was said to be initiated by a traditional Hawaiian ceremony before filming began, according to the outlet.

Kualoa Ranch — which is famous for being the filming site of Jurassic Park — was also used in producing NCIS: Hawaii.