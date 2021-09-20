You Can Actually Visit Most of the Places Where 'NCIS: Hawaii' Is Filmed

You Can Actually Visit Most of the Places Where 'NCIS: Hawaii' Is FilmedBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 20 2021, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Now that another installment of NCIS — NCIS: Hawaii — is making its way to the small screen, viewers are excited to see what the new show will bring to the table. Longtime NCIS fans have been watching the procedural since it started airing in 2003, and now, the CBS franchise has three spinoffs under its belt.
NCIS: Hawaii centers around Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Jane and her team will focus on crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself, while balancing their devotion to their families and country. In light of the spinoff's upcoming premiere, fans may be wondering: Where is NCIS: Hawaii filmed?
‘NCIS: Hawaii’ is filmed in various islands that make up the tropical state.
Since NCIS: Hawaii’s storyline is set in Hawaii, the showrunners' decision to film on several of the state's islands makes perfect sense. According to The Cinemaholic, NCIS: Hawaii is in great company with other shows — including Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. — that were also filmed in the Aloha state.
The outlet shares that one of the main filming locations for NCIS: Hawaii is the island of Oahu. Filming takes place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is adjacent to the capital city of Honolulu.
Honolulu City’s Waikiki Beach is also another frequent filming location for NCIS: Hawaii. Waikiki Beach is a top tourist spot, not to mention one of the island's most urbanized neighborhoods, per Real Hawaii.
While it’s true that most producers love to seize the opportunity of filming on location at various tropical destinations, NCIS: Hawaii producers may have also filmed some scenes in-studio. The Cinemaholic shares that production appears to use the Hawaii Film Studio in Honolulu.
Many of the surf spots viewers can expect to see are shot on the North Shore of Oahu. Production on the show started in the North Shore and was said to be initiated by a traditional Hawaiian ceremony before filming began, according to the outlet.
Kualoa Ranch — which is famous for being the filming site of Jurassic Park — was also used in producing NCIS: Hawaii.
'NCIS: Hawaii' will premiere in mid-September 2021 on CBS.
For procedural show fans who can’t wait to get into NCIS: Hawaii, the wait won’t be long. According to CBS, NCIS: Hawaii is set to hit the small screen mid-September 2021.
Catch the series premiere of NCIS: Hawaii on Sept. 20, 2021 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.