'NCIS: Hawaii' Could See Some Familiar Faces and Some New Recruits

While it is too early for an official casting announcement to be released, fans have their theories and suspicions of who could be joining the ranks. The first face they have theorized to be joining the cast is Katrina Law, who was announced by Express UK to be playing a recurring character on NCIS.

Katrina's character's name is NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, and while her arc will only last for two episodes, fans wonder if this means she'll be selected for the lead of the new NCIS: Hawaii project. Fans will remember Katrina Law from television shows such as Arrow, The Oath, and Hawaii: 5-0, meaning there's a good chance for her selection since she's already familiar with the set!

Another familiar face that fans hope to see on NCIS: Hawaii is none other than Michael Weatherly, who played the character of Tony DiNozzo on NCIS. He had appeared on the television show for 13 years prior, and his character left the team upon the discovery of his daughter, who had previously been assumed to be dead, was alive.

Weatherly is currently leading the courtroom drama Bull, but fans don't want to say never!