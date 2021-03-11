'NCIS: Hawaii' Could See Some Familiar Faces and Some New Recruits

'NCIS: Hawaii' Could See Some Familiar Faces and Some New RecruitsBy Anna Garrison
Another binge-worthy NCIS installment is on the way, thanks to new reports from Deadline! The NCIS franchise began in 2003 and has grown steadily. The show's two spinoffs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, could be joined by a third. As of Feb. 16, 2021, NCIS: Hawaii looks to make use of the production base already built for Hawaii 5-0. Now fans want to know: Who is joining the NCIS: Hawaii cast?!
Fans have many theories as to who could be joining the 'NCIS: Hawaii' cast.
While it is too early for an official casting announcement to be released, fans have their theories and suspicions of who could be joining the ranks. The first face they have theorized to be joining the cast is Katrina Law, who was announced by Express UK to be playing a recurring character on NCIS.
Katrina's character's name is NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, and while her arc will only last for two episodes, fans wonder if this means she'll be selected for the lead of the new NCIS: Hawaii project. Fans will remember Katrina Law from television shows such as Arrow, The Oath, and Hawaii: 5-0, meaning there's a good chance for her selection since she's already familiar with the set!
Another familiar face that fans hope to see on NCIS: Hawaii is none other than Michael Weatherly, who played the character of Tony DiNozzo on NCIS. He had appeared on the television show for 13 years prior, and his character left the team upon the discovery of his daughter, who had previously been assumed to be dead, was alive.
Weatherly is currently leading the courtroom drama Bull, but fans don't want to say never!
Fans are excited about the prospect of 'NCIS: Hawaii' after the cancellation of 'NCIS: New Orleans.'
Just before CBS announced they were interested in NCIS: Hawaii, on Feb. 17, 2021, TVLine announced that NCIS: New Orleans would not be returning for a Season 8. While the fans were understandably upset at the cancellation, the quick turnaround to announce a brand new spinoff made fans think this was in the plans all along.
@CBS NCIS: Hawaii can't wait to get started @NCIS_CBS pic.twitter.com/p4LbRPTes5— Sindhura (@Sindhura_MVNP) March 5, 2021
Many have taken to Twitter about the new NCIS news to chime in on who they'd like to see visit Hawaii. Most notably are Cote de Pablo as Ziva David (daughter to previously mentioned Tony DiNozzo, who fans are also desperate to see on the show!) and Scott Bakula, who played Dwayne “King” Cassius Pride on NCIS: New Orleans, would be great additions to the new show.
While it hasn't been confirmed if the new NCIS: Hawaii spinoff will have a solid connection to other spinoffs, chances are good we won't see the last of some of our favorite characters from NCIS: New Orleans or NCIS: Los Angeles. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens!
You can catch up on NCIS on Netflix, or watch all-new episodes on CBS, Tuesdays at 8 p.m.