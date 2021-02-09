Everything You Need to Know About the New Cast Members of 'All American'

Although Lamon Archey appeared in the All American Season 2 finale, he’s now become a series regular for All American Season 3. He’s both a model and an actor (no surprise there), and is most known for his acting on the soap operas The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. As Superintendent Carter in All American, Lamon was the agent of change for the series with his plans to transform South Crenshaw into a magnet school.

And just as we expect, Superintendent Carter will be somewhat of a villain throughout Season 3. When he announced he’d be joining the cast of All American as a new recurring role, Lamon posted on his Instagram with the caption, “Guess who’s back? D’Angelo Carter ain’t playing nice.”

All American airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.