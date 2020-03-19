Calling Every 'All American' Fan — It Was [SPOILER] Who Killed Tyrone

Season 2 of All American featured a handful of unexpected twists and turns.

In one of the most selfless and heartwarming moves to be captured on the show, Coop (Bre-Z) decided to cover up for somebody else and make the others believe that it was she who killed Tyrone (Demetrius Shipp Jr.).

However, despite her best efforts, the truth eventually came to light — in a plot twist nobody could have anticipated in advance. So, who killed Tyrone on All American?