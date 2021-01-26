'You' Season 3: Details on New Cast Members, Storylines and More!

Though Netflix has not yet announced the release date for Season 3 of the popular thriller, You , fans are dying to know what happens to our favorite killer couple. Season 2 saw Penn Badgley's Joe (who called himself "Will Bettelheim") starting a new life in Los Angeles, trying to forget that he murdered Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and her BFF Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell).

While working in LA, Joe fell in love with another woman: Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The season finale saw the couple move to the suburbs — after killing a few people — and Love revealed that she is pregnant with Joe's baby.

Keep reading to find out what we know so far about Season 3 of You.