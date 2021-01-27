[Spoiler] Was Shot on 'NCIS' — What Does It Mean for His Character?

When rumors started swirling that Sean Murray may be leaving NCIS, some fans wondered if his potential departure was due to an illness, considering the actor has had a significant and very noticeable weight loss.

I’ve been putting NCIS on in the background while I play video games or what have you, and Sean Murray’s weight loss is deeply concerning. When I googled it, it was all praise. He is emaciated! Why do we celebrate this? Anyway, this is a current pop culture reference...

On the contrary, Sean Murray’s drastic weight loss was just due to a diet change. In October 2010, Sean, via his Twitter account, explained that it was a deliberate weight loss via dieting, eating only organic food and abstaining from alcohol and sugar.

At the time, he'd reported a 25 pound weight loss, though it appears he may have lost more since then. While the appearance change was celebrated by some, other fans were taken aback. However, it does seem that Sean is in good health and NCIS fans should expect McGee to be around for a while.

Catch NCIS on CBS, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.