Don’t Worry, ‘NCIS’ Fans — Mark Harmon Isn’t Turning Over Gibbs’ Badge Yet

The actor also told ET that he’s proud of the job he and his colleagues are doing on NCIS, even as Gibbs grows long in the tooth, so to speak. “I’ve always trusted the writers here,” he said. “They’ve constantly been challenging here, the character continues to evolve, he’s getting older, and some of this I’m dealing with as an actor, as well as playing the character. It’s been a ride here that personally I’m proud of as part of this crew.”

He went on: “It’s not easy, and I don’t know that there will be a show like this again that has this kind of impact over a period of time like this has had … As long as this group is still grabbing onto that every morning when we get in — and certainly this time has made us focus more on that than maybe ever in the past — we’re appreciative to have that opportunity, and we know what it took to get there. We know what it’s going to take to stay, so the effort here has been remarkable.”