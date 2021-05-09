Who Portrays Sienna on 'NCIS: Los Angeles' — and Is the Actress Deaf, Too?

In Raquel's latest role on NCIS: Los Angeles, she plays Sienna Marchione, who comes from a Navy family and has always wanted to help serve her country. Unfortunately, thanks to the U.S, Armed Forces' rules about serving while Deaf, she has been unable to join and instead became an engineer who contracts with the Navy to do everything in her power to achieve her goal.

While it's currently unclear if Sienna is going to be a recurring character, Raquel's upcoming projects are two indie films in post-production. The first is Girls Code, about a tech CEO who teams up with a social media influencer to form an all-female tech company. The second project is a short film titled Post No Bills, which currently has no plot summary on IMDb. It looks like fans will have to wait and see when it's finished.

Raquel has also teased upcoming projects. She posted a photo to Instagram of the Paramount Pictures lot, captioning the snap, "Been a good couple weeks. To be announced soon... what for." While Raquel has kept quiet about her upcoming jobs, hopefully her tenure on NCIS: Los Angeles becomes a recurring arc!

Watch the new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on May 9, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.