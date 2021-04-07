Hetty's Role on Recent Seasons of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Has Been Sporadic

Hetty's Season 10 Episode 17 return to attend Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye's wedding was an adorable moment that many fans loved to see. However, since then, her appearances on the show have dwindled, particularly since Season 12 premiered.

Although the team has been preparing for Hetty's eventual retirement for some time now, she isn't one to be written off so quickly. For all of Season 12, Hetty has been communicating with the team from an unknown location via video, and things don't look good for her. While she has been absent, Nell has taken over a lot of the duties that Hetty would normally fill. Through all this, no concrete reasoning behind Hetty's absence has been provided, and there isn't any information on when or if she will return.

Even Killbride himself has candidly told Nell that "[Hetty] has had her foot out that same door far longer than you have," adding, "and I think it’s time we accept this mission she’s on may very well be her last."

For all this reason and more, it seems as though the show may be preparing to eventually work Hetty out of its character lineup, but given her past, nothing is certain as of yet.