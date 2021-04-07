With Mark Harmon Likely Leaving 'NCIS,' Will This Season Be Its Last?

If you're a fan of NCIS , then you know Leroy Jethro Gibbs got arrested by NCIS director Vance in Episode 10, "Watchdog." In the episode, Gibbs finds out a man, Luke, has been abusing dogs and hosting dogfights and goes after him, personally. After pummeling Luke to near oblivion, Luke ends up in the hospital and tries to sue the NCIS for Gibbs' actions. Luckily, the team finds enough evidence to put Luke behind bars, but Gibbs is still suspended for his behavior.

It was a pivotal moment for the show, since it set up actor Mark Harmon's exit from NCIS (Mark's contract is reportedly ending after this season). But will NCIS go on without Mark/Gibbs?

When asked if he regrets beating up Luke, Gibbs replies, "I do," and follows up with, "I regret I didn't kill him." Vance has no choice but to put Gibbs on indefinite leave, taking his badge and gun.

Is 'NCIS' ending?

Considering Mark Harmon has been trying to leave the show (but has stayed, in part due to being told NCIS would get canceled without him), that NCIS has been on for 18 seasons, and that series has not been officinally renewed for Season 19, there's a chance that the show could end soon. While NCIS, which is CBS's longest-running show, is still extremely popular, it's expensive to produce. It looks like CBS will continue to invest in all the NCIS spinoff shows after sunsetting the original.

NCIS's ratings for Season 18 have been strong, but they've actually fallen since the previous season. This season averages a .85 rating and pulls in 9.65 million viewers — but that's down 24 percent in ratings and 17 percent in viewership. Could this be impacting the final decision to keep NCIS around? Eh, probably not. And CBS may want to put out one more season before canceling the popular series.

And while NCIS: New Orleans is ending after seven seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles doesn't have plans on ending any time soon. “It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years," executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said.

Moreover, there will soon be another NCIS to watch: NCIS: Hawaii.

The end of NCIS will be a bitter pill to swallow, even if we have spinoffs to tide us over. "Why do I feel like #NCIS is reaching its ending? Is this going to be the last season?" one person tweeted.

Why do I feel like #NCIS is reaching its ending? Is this going to be the last season?

Another fan added, "Been watching this show for years, and it seems our time is ending."

Been watching this show for years, and it seems our time is ending.

:((((

Thankfully the other CBS shows are good