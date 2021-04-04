It’s Time to Say Goodbye to ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

CBS isn’t letting the good times roll for NCIS: New Orleans . The broadcast network has canceled the TV procedural, meaning the show’s current seventh season will be its last.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said in a statement when The Hollywood Reporter announced the show’s cancellation on Feb. 17.

“As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”