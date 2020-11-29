'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fans Would Like to Know Whether Nell Jones Is Pregnant

Renée Felice Smith, the actress playing Nell Jones on NCIS: Los Angeles, has an immediately recognizable style. Just like her on-screen character, the New York University graduate-turned-star prefers loose-hanging, comfortable garments, chunky knits, and laid-back looks. This has always been the case.

Renée can be spotted in an avant-garde item on-screen and in real life, which means nosy fans are always speculating: Is the actress who plays Nell on NCIS pregnant?