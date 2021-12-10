Eliza Dushku Recently Testified About the Sexual Harassment She Experienced on 'Bull'

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual harassment.

Eliza Dushku has been acting since she was 10 years old in some of our favorite TV shows and movies. She was perfectly cast as a bizarro slayer to Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. We cheered her on in the cult classic Bring It On. At some point, we were hoping to catch up with her on the courtroom procedural Bull as a series regular. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition, and the reason why is quite upsetting. Why did Eliza Dushku leave Bull?