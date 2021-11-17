Who Is Eliza Dushku's Husband? He's a Former Tennis Player

Back in 2016, Eliza was cast in a recurring role as lawyer J.P. Nunnelly for Season 1 of CBS's new show Bull. It was meant as a regular role, but she ended up being fired. According to Eliza, she was only fired because she accused its star, Michael Weatherly, of sexual harassment.

According to the New York Times, a lawsuit stemming from those accusations resulted in Eliza being paid roughly $9.5 million settlement from CBS.