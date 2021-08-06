The 13-Year-Old Actress Who Plays Gabi in 'Vivo' Has a Bright Future Ahead

According to IMDb, Ynairaly was born to Dominican parents Ydamys and Joseph Simo, and started acting at only 5 years old.

The New Yorker's first role was in Amazon Prime's original series Creative Galaxy, and it’s clear that the young actress is just getting started. In addition to her acting career, Ynairaly’s Instagram feed suggests that the 13-year-old also has a future in fashion, much like her mom, who has been by her daughter’s side through every step of her accomplishments.