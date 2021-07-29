Logo
Home > Entertainment
Vivo
Source: Netflix

'Vivo' Is the Animated Musical That Will Teach Viewers About Courage and the Power of Family

By

Jul. 29 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Streaming service Netflix has been on a roll with releasing original content. Netflix is beginning to tell more interesting stories across various genres, and the family movie category is getting a sensational new addition — Vivo.

Article continues below advertisement

Vivo — the musical adventure film — is bridging the gap between animation and music to give viewers a heart-warming story about the power of reconnecting with a lost love. Now, the Vivo official trailer has been released, and it’s time to explore what viewers can expect from the feel-good film.

Vivo
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

‘Vivo’s' official trailer details how Vivo embarks a journey to deliver a message to his owner’s long-lost love, Marta.

As the trailer starts, Vivo (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a rainforest bear, can be seen spending his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).

It’s seriously too adorable to handle.

However, once Andrés receives a letter from the famous singer Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan) asking him to accompany her on stage for a duet, things change. Andrés tells Vivo that he and Marta were once very close and that he was always in love with her.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Netflix

“She was also the love of my life, but I never told her how I felt,” Andrés says in the trailer.

So, Vivo takes it upon himself to deliver a message that Andrés was unable to: a love letter to Marta.

Article continues below advertisement

In order to complete his mission, Vivo enlists the help of a vivacious teen Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). The duo encounters a few bumps along the way, but they don’t let a few missteps stop them from achieving their goal.

Vivo
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

‘Vivo’ has an A-list filled cast and production team.

Deadline reports that Vivo is a joint production between Netflix and Sony Pictures.

Aside from the legendary Lin-Manuel and Gloria Estefan, the voice cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett.

The outlet also shares that Vivo is produced by Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong, and Rich Moore. Laurence Mark, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and  Louis Koo Tin Lok all serve as executive producers.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco directed the film, and the script was penned by In the Heights writer Quiara Alegria Hudes. So, it's safe to say that Vivo will deliver the Latin flair we all know and love.

'Vivo' is set to be released in early August 2021.

If you’re ready to dive into the wonders of Vivo, you won’t have to wait too long. Vivo is set to hit the streaming platform early August 2021.

Vivo will be available to stream on Netflix on August 6, 2021.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

New Netflix Series 'Untold' Is Going Into Depth on the Most Brutal Brawl of NBA History

The 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Proves That the Cast Members Aren't Who We Thought They Were (SPOILERS)

There's a Lot More to Kariselle Snow Behind Her 'Sexy Beasts' Makeup

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.