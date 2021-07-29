'Vivo' Is the Animated Musical That Will Teach Viewers About Courage and the Power of Family

Streaming service Netflix has been on a roll with releasing original content. Netflix is beginning to tell more interesting stories across various genres, and the family movie category is getting a sensational new addition — Vivo .

Vivo — the musical adventure film — is bridging the gap between animation and music to give viewers a heart-warming story about the power of reconnecting with a lost love. Now, the Vivo official trailer has been released, and it’s time to explore what viewers can expect from the feel-good film.

‘Vivo’s' official trailer details how Vivo embarks a journey to deliver a message to his owner’s long-lost love, Marta.

As the trailer starts, Vivo (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a rainforest bear, can be seen spending his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). It’s seriously too adorable to handle.

However, once Andrés receives a letter from the famous singer Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan) asking him to accompany her on stage for a duet, things change. Andrés tells Vivo that he and Marta were once very close and that he was always in love with her.

Article continues below advertisement

“She was also the love of my life, but I never told her how I felt,” Andrés says in the trailer. So, Vivo takes it upon himself to deliver a message that Andrés was unable to: a love letter to Marta.

Article continues below advertisement

In order to complete his mission, Vivo enlists the help of a vivacious teen Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). The duo encounters a few bumps along the way, but they don’t let a few missteps stop them from achieving their goal.

Source: Netflix