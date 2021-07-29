New Netflix Series 'Untold' Is Going Into Depth on the Most Brutal Brawl of NBA History

Once things were seemingly calming down, one now infamous fan catapulted the seemingly routine brawl into otherworldly chaos. From the stands, spectator John Green threw a plastic cup of Diet Coke at Ron. Immediately, Ron jumped into the stands and attacked the fan he thought responsible, Michael Ryan. Imagine being charged at by a professional basketball player? It does not sound fun.

This is when things really went wild. Other players jumped into the stands to both support Ron and to attack him for attacking fans. From there, more fans ran down to the court in what could only be described as an altercation between players and spectators, with spectators outnumbering the players, and players outfighting the spectators.

One fan, Charlie Haddad, rushed the court and pushed Ron — players retaliated in such a way that reporters and execs were worried they’d kill Charlie.