This NBA Ref Hates Chris Paul, but Is He Intentionally Trying to Make Him Lose?

"The fix is in." It's a quote uttered by sports fans all over the globe whenever a high-stakes game is down to the wire and a series of key, questionable calls by referees are made that determine the outcome of the game.

When you think of sports rivals you usually imagine that these rivalries are between wo players or teams who can't stand each other.

But for one of the NBA's most dominant players who has yet to win a championship, Chris Paul, it seems like his biggest foe is actually referee Scott Foster.

So why does Scott Foster hate Chris Paul?