Andrew Wiggins Has Missed Five Straight Games — What Happened to Him?

After playing a pivotal role in the Golden State Warriors' race for the 2021-22 NBA title, small forward Andrew Wiggins has been out of the lineup for quite some time. He missed 20 of the defending champ's first 49 games to start the 2022-23 season due to an adductor strain, a foot injury, and a non-COVID illness.

Now, the 28-year-old athlete hasn't touched the basketball court since the Warriors' game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2023. So, what happened to Andrew Wiggins? Here's everything we know.

What happened to Andrew Wiggins?

On Feb. 23, Anthony Slater — a senior writer for The Athletic — reported that Andrew has been dealing with a family matter, and his return to the Warriors lineup is unknown. Head coach Steve Kerr initially confirmed that the organization expected him back for their first game after the All-Star break, but Andrew missed that game and remains on the sidelines.

The specifics regarding his personal family issue remain under wraps, with neither the Warriors nor Andrew publicly commenting on it — but it certainly seems like it could be a very important matter that he has to attend to.

Andrew Wiggins remains away from the Warriors and has been ruled out for a fourth straight game tomorrow (against the Timberwolves). Family matter. Draymond Green is questionable with that knee contusion. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2023

Ahead of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Friday, Feb. 24, head coach Steve Kerr spoke with the media and briefly addressed Andrew's absence. He didn't reveal a timeline for his return, simply stating (via Clutch Points), "when he's ready to come back, he'll come back."

Many fans have rallied together on social media, wishing the best for Andrew and his family during this difficult time. "Prayers up for Andrew Wiggins as he continues to miss time due to a family matter," the Hoop Herald tweeted. "An underrated hard worker who has turned himself into one of the best glue guys in the NBA." Another fan wrote, "I hope his family is OK and whatever they're going through, they get through it."

