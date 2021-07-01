The Hawks and Bucks Are Each Playing Without Their Top Stars

For '90s basketball fans, it's easy to feel spoiled with all of the nostalgia of seeing some of the biggest and best stars in the game — including seeing His Airness himself, Michael Jordan — play live on TV in what was arguably a much more difficult game, especially when it came to dribbling and defense. But even with all of that rose-tinted "my generation did it better" glory, I'm still loving the latest crop of NBA talent, like Giannis Antetokounmpo. But what's the Bucks' record without the "Greek Freak"?

What's the Milwaukee Bucks' record without Giannis in 2020–2021?

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks won a championship was in 1971, the same year that Charles Manson was sentenced and Disney World opened in Florida and there was a massive anti–Vietnam War protest in Washington, D.C. The Bucks have had a really solid team in recent years, but the squad's breakout star is obviously Giannis.

He's not just a big name, however — he puts up big numbers and makes a tremendous difference on the court as well. The Bucks' record without Giannis is just 6–5. Meaning they have just under a 55-percent win rating when he's not there. When he is on the floor, the Bucks' win percentage increases significantly at a bit over 65 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

The 2020–2021 Eastern Conference semi-finals playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks is currently tied at two games a piece, but fans will have to watch them face off without their two biggest stars. Trae Young of the Hawks bruised a bone in his right foot and he's currently nursing himself back to health. Giannis, in Game 4, ended up hyperextending his left knee just two days after that.

Article continues below advertisement

Young is a proficient scorer for the Hawks, but even without him on the floor, they were able to secure a redoubtable offensive output, putting together a whopping 110 points to the Bucks' 88. It was a blowout. Before hurting his knee, Giannis was already dealing with a tight left calf. He was able to score 14 points before ultimately succumbing to the injured left leg. Thankfully, reports are indicating that the damage isn't "structural."

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/mDGsTRpOVL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

There is no structural damage to Giannis' left knee, per @wojespn, @ZachLowe_NBA



His timetable to return is unclear pic.twitter.com/6TDuwG65sw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

The Hawks were able to utilized smart gameplay and a variegated scoring approach that saw a combined 41 points from Lou Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who put 21 and 20 up on the scoreboard, respectively. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter also scored 15 points each, but it was Cam Reddish's 12-point showout, which featured plenty of confident moments, that impressed fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddish missed the first 42 games of the season, and while many thought that the Bucks would be on the fast track to the 2020–2021 NBA Finals, it now looks like the Hawks definitely have some momentum to secure the first NBA championship for the franchise since 1958.

Bucks Fans: oh god, that’s a torn ACL

Giannis: pic.twitter.com/VVTmzx3EAL — Fred (@PortisTheGoat) June 30, 2021