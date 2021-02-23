[SPOILER] Is the Family Secret That's Been Haunting Buck in '9-1-1'

In the following episode of 9-1-1, “Buck Begins,” we learned a whole lot more about how the family secret was about Buck and why it was hidden from him. The episode picked up where the last one left off, with Maddie explaining who Buck’s secret brother was. He learned that the reason there’s such a big age difference between him and his older sister is that he was born to save the life of his older brother (which clearly was unsuccessful).

Buck’s brother, Daniel, was diagnosed with leukemia, so his parents decided to have another child in the hopes that he would be a bone marrow donor for Daniel. It turned out that Buck was a bone marrow match, but the donation didn’t take regardless, so his brother passed away. This makes a whole lot of sense, considering how Buck’s parents have always treated him with less love than his sister. It’s also a huge blow to Buck, who realized he was born for “spare parts,” and not to be his own person.

As we know, Buck is a firefighter, and maybe one of the reasons he grew up to become a hero in the literal sense is because he was raised as someone who was also literally born to be a hero. By the end of the episode, Buck reconciled with his parents. They arrived at the firehouse after Buck ran in ahead of his team, and told him that “they’re proud of him because he was born to save someone and that’s what he does every day.”

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.