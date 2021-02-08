Ronen Rubinstein From '9-1-1: Lone Star' Is in a Relationship With This Actress

Ronen Rubinstein From '9-1-1: Lone Star' Is in a Relationship With This ActressBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 8 2021, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Viewers who love fast-paced procedural dramas and love to see the action that first responders are dealing with on a daily basis have likely tuned in to 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox.
The series is a spinoff of 9-1-1, which centers around the intertwined lives of first responders in Los Angeles.
9-1-1 Lone Star focuses on firefighters, paramedics, and police officers in Texas. It stars Rob Lowe as firefighter Owen Strand, Ronen Rubinstein as Owen's son, T.K., and Rafael Silva as T.K.'s love interest, Carlos Reyes.
Since the show debuted in 2020, fans have been shipping T.K. and Carlos hard — and they've dubbed the pair "Tarlos." With such intense on-screen chemistry, many viewers have wondered if the two are together in real life.
Ronen Rubinstein plays a gay character on screen, but in real life, he's dating a fellow actress. Keep reading to find out more about his personal life.
Is Ronen Rubinstein from '9-1-1: Lone Star' gay?
The actor isn't one to share too much about his personal life, and he's never explicitly defined his sexuality (which is truly nobody's business).
But, he has been in a relationship with actress Jessica Parker Kennedy for quite some time. The two have reportedly been together since 2018.
Jessica is a Canadian actress who is best known for playing XS / Nora West-Allen on The CW series, The Flash. On that same network, she also appeared as Melissa Glaser on The Secret Circle and as Megan Rose on 90210.
The 36-year-old played Max on the Starz series, Black Sails, from 2014 to 2017.
The climate change activist and his ladylove live in a house on the Eastside of Los Angeles. The pair shares two dogs as well: Fresh and Spot. Their pups are staples on their respective Instagram feeds.
Ronen talked about the importance of featuring couples like Tarlos on TV.
While LGBTQIA+ representation on TV and in movies has increased in recent years, it's still somewhat rare for that to be the main storyline on a network show.
Ahead of the Season 2 premiere for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Ruben spoke with Forbes about how important it is to feature the T.K. and Carlos love story on network television.
"Tens of millions of people watch this show. Usually, you see this sort of content on cable or streaming, but with network television, it's FOX. Maybe the most beautiful thing about 'Tarlos' is that people are seeing themselves for the first time on such a massive scale. It's such a beautiful and important relationship."
The actor added that Ryan Murphy, who created the series, has been portraying LGBTQIA+ relationships on Fox for years (Glee and Scream Queens aired on the network, while The New Normal debuted on NBC).
"I think it's another example of why Ryan Murphy is so crucial to television and film and our industry overall," he continued. "The writers have so much amazing stuff for us this season. I hope we can live up to it."
9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.