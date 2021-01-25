Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant on '9-1-1' — Fans Anticipate Pregnancy Storyline

There is no denying that 9-1-1 is filled with so many twists and turns. And while Chimney and Maddie have become a fan-favorite couple, there is no telling whether or not their relationship will go the distance.

And according to TV Insider, the couple will have their share of ups and downs.

"We do have some big plans for Maddie and Chimney," executive producer Tim Minear said. "You can rest assured that while of course they will be facing challenges, they will be facing danger because of the line of work they're in, we have some really heartwarming and aspirational and wonderful story ideas coming up for them."