'9-1-1: Lone Star' Will Return for Season 3, But When?

Since it debuted in 2019, 9-1-1: Lone Star has featured the professional and personal lives of a fictional squad of first responders in Austin, Texas. The Fox series, which is a spin-off of the LA-based drama, 9-1-1, stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a firefighter who is originally from New York.

The show also focuses on Owen co-workers, including Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack), Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain), and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres), and his son, TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein).