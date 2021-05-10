Liv Tyler Left '9-1-1: Lone Star' After Season 1, but Is Rob Lowe Following Suit?

It's always a bummer when a fan favorite on a show ends up departing, especially when the departure seems sudden. In the case of Liv Tyler and 9-1-1: Lone Star , all it took was one season until she left the series. While the COVID-19 pandemic had a lot to do with that (making travel between the U.S. and London difficult), some fans got to thinking that maybe another high-profile talent might be leaving the show, namely Rob Lowe. So is he?

Is Rob Lowe leaving '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

The popular spinoff series has enjoyed two seasons on FOX with Rob as the lead, so it's difficult to imagine the series without him. However, a new storyline on the series will see Rob's character, Owen Strand, facing one of his biggest challenges yet.

Source: Fox

In the May 10 episode, "The Big Heat," we'll see a recovering Owen. After using a dispatch app to listen in on emergency calls while he was already supposed to be resting from a lung injury, the captain found himself in grave danger. Upon reporting to a call without anyone's permission, he performed a rescue at the fire, the cause of which, he believed, was arson.

To prove it, he recreated the scene successfully, but he also found himself at the site of another arson-related incident, where the arsonist bashed him over the head and left him in the burning building. Thanks to the trailer for "The Big Heat," we know that Owen made it out alive, but he's not out of the woods yet. It appears that Owen is now the number one suspect in the arson case and is being framed.

While it looks like fans who worried that Owen was going to die can rest a little easier, it remains uncertain what kind of impact these accusations will have on the firefighter or his career. The only thing we know for sure is that Rob Lowe has not stated his intent to leave the show, and neither FOX nor the showrunners have confirmed his departure.

Source: FOX

It seems unlikely that Rob is planning to leave. After all, 9-1-1: Lone Star is a family affair. Rob's son, John Owen Lowe, has been writing the show since the first season, and he was a head writer for the May 3 episode, "Slow Burn," an episode which happened to also be directed by Rob's brother, Chad Lowe.

In an interview with all three of the Lowes, John Owen discussed wanting to write darker scenes for his dad in the future. Plus, Rob praised getting the chance to work with his son. Overall, it certainly sounded like the Lowes would like to keep working on the show where they get to work together.