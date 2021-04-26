Here's What the Future Holds for Judd and Grace in '9-1-1: Lone Star' [SPOILERS]

Our favorite couple, Grace and Judd, ended the mid-season finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star in mortal peril right after they discussed their future. All of us were concerned for Grace and Judd’s lives, impatiently waiting to find out what would happen to the captivating couple that makes up the heart of the show.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star .

In Season 2, Episode 9 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled “Saving Grace,” we’re taken through the beautiful love story of Grace and Judd. This leads us down a path that will only be more tragic if Grace succumbs to the accident.