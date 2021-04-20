[SPOILER] Might Die in '9-1-1: Lone Star' and We Are Not Okay With It

When Grace and Judd were heading towards their fate, they were also discussing their future. Over and over again, the idea of having kids has continued to come up, and it seemed like the couple was finally ready to start trying to have children. It’s very possible that their tragic accident could mean that they are somehow unable to have kids.

On the flip side, being in that sort of unexpected danger may make them rethink their ideas about having children. However, Tim says regarding their talks of having kids, “They’re ready, let’s put it that way,” so maybe the accident puts Judd and Grace’s idea of life into perspective. Maybe this is the kick they need to not take any moment for granted.

