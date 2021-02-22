Jim Parrack Has Some Very Big and Very Real Hand Tattoos

Fans of 9-1-1: Lone Star have plenty of reasons to love the show. Whether they've fallen in love with Owen's story, the first embers of romance between T.K. and Carlos, or just the show's overall drama, there's something for almost everyone to enjoy.

One of those reasons is definitely Judd Ryder. Played by Jim Parrack , his tragic backstory pulls on your heartstrings and you love him even more because of his comeback. His resilience in his quest to move past trauma is so inspiring. But Judd's ink has also gotten some attention. The character has a big tattoo of Psalm 31 on his hand.

Does Jim Parrack have any tattoos?

Jim and his character Judd have at least two things in common: they were both born and raised in Texas and they have a tattoo of "Psalm 31" tattooed on their hands. In an interview where Jim was asked to give facts about himself fans may not know, he said that the Bible verse tattoo is his own. Although, in some promo shots for the show, there's no tattoo to be found but it could have been covered, thanks to the magic of TV makeup.

On his other hand, Jim has a couple of other tattoos. One of them looks like a large symbol. It's a circle with some linework in the middle and letters on the outside. Next to that on the side of his hand are the letters "XXXV." In roman numerals, this translates to the number 35, but this is also a specific pair of Jordans. It's unclear what the number 35 means to him or if 35 is what the tattoo is meant to represent, but Jim doesn't come off as that kind of a dedicated sneakerhead.

Article continues below advertisement

These tattoos on his left hand were photographed all the way back in 2017 but they've been missing as of late. They could be covered for the show, but they could have also been removed. It's unclear when Jim got the Psalm tattoo, but he could have gotten it during filming and that could be the reason for its sudden appearance.

Source: Getty Images