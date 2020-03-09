We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Killing off a Main Character in the Season 1 Finale?

Having spent years watching procedural dramas, we thought we’d seen it all. But 9-1-1: Lone Star still managed to surprise us on the March 2 episode. 

The cliffhanger promises an exciting two-part Season 1 finale, but we’re not prepared for the possible death of firefighter/paramedic T.K. Strand

What happened to T.K. on '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

In the episode titled "Monster Inside," T.K. and the 126 crew responded to a call about a man with dementia who had broken into his former home which was now owned by an elderly couple. 