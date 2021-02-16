Tarlos Is Taking Their Relationship to the Next Level on '9-1-1: Lonestar,' but Is Rafael Silva Married IRL?

Sometimes, television can feel so real that we forget that our favorite on-screen couples have real partners in real life, and this is especially true when it comes to 9-1-1: Lonestar's TK Strand ( Ronen Rubinstein ) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva).

When Carlos and TK fell in love with each other, America fell in love with them as a couple — so much so, that we’re wondering who has Rafael’s attention when he’s not on set. So, is Rafael Silva married in real life?

Is Rafael Silva married?

While some sites have speculated that Rafael Silva has a husband, there are no reports that confirm the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor’s marital status or sexuality, but he did give an intimate shoutout to the LGBTQIA+ community in a recent Valentine’s Day post.

Source: FOX

He captioned a photo, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all LGBTQIA+ children (in age & heart) who have not had the privilege of feeling Loved. Many of us don’t have the luxury of emotional support. Many of us have silenced our hearts because others criticized its melody.”

Rafael ended the post with an inspiring message that encouraged fans to press on, even in the face of judgment. He continued, “Know this, You are not alone. You have never been and will NEVER be alone. Shine bright like the purest Diamond, because your Brilliance will one day be the Guiding Light to somebody else.”

The actor, whose character has spent the last season cultivating his budding relationship with TK, told Media Village that although their on-screen chemistry is on fire, they also have a great relationship when the cameras aren’t rolling. Rafael, who considered himself an inexperienced actor, said that his level of comfortability with his co-star is part of the reason he’s been able to excel in the role.

Rafael explained, “The beautiful thing about the entire cast is it doesn’t matter if we get it right the first time, [because] we’ll find the meaning of the scene. That’s the only thing you can really hope for as actor — working with someone that will pick you up every single take. I feel that with Ronen every time we’re on set.”

Source: FOX

Since the premiere of Season 2, showrunners have teased that "Tarlos" will be taking their relationship to the next level of 9-1-1: Lonestar, so does that mean that there are wedding bells in the near future for this couple?