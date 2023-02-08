Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: Fox ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Neal McDonough's Acting Repertoire Includes Marvel and DC By Haylee Thorson Feb. 7 2023, Updated 7:31 p.m. ET

The fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star brought back a familiar face in January — much to the dismay of Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe). After briefly guest starring as the obnoxious Sgt. Ty O’Brien in Season 3, actor Neal McDonough’s character O’Brien is now a regular in Fox’s procedural drama. Strand and O’Brien are far from friends, so watching them work together this season is entertaining in and of itself.

And now that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Neal’s character in future episodes, we bet you’re wondering where you’ve seen him before. Read on to learn more about the 56-year-old actor, his role in 9-1-1: Lone Star, and past projects.

Neal McDonough joined ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ as a recurring character in Season 4.

Neal McDonough made his first appearance as Sgt. Ty O’Brien in Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. In Episode 7, “Red vs. Blue,” his character faced off against Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) in a heated game of softball. O’Brien and Strand couldn’t stand one another, so bringing him back as a recurring character in Season 4 was bound to create drama.

However, it seems O’Brien and Strand are doing their best to work together this season. In Season 4, Episode 2, “The New Hot Mess,” the frenemies thought of a creative solution to prevent a man from driving away with his stolen motor home while his ex-wife was trapped inside. With Strand communicating with O’Brien from the air, the team managed to lure the criminal into a (rather violent) trap.

The man with the stolen vehicle drove at full speed toward O’Brien and his crew but underestimated the height of the motor home before slamming directly into the overpass. While the Sergeant and Captain don’t usually see eye-to-eye, this moment of teamwork offered a glimmer of hope for a future friendship.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Neal McDonough is a versatile actor.

If you thought 9-1-1: Lone Star was Neal’s big break — think again. The 56-year-old actor is incredibly versatile, receiving prestigious awards and nominations throughout his time-honored career. While he made his acting debut in 1990, his claim to fame came about in 2001 when he starred as Lieutenant Lynn “Buck” Compton in the HBO drama miniseries Band of Brothers. After taking on a few minor television roles, Neal was cast as Dave Williams in Season 5 of Desperate Housewives in 2008. Neal then dipped his toe in the superhero genre when he became a part of the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. From playing Dum Dum Dugan in Captain America to appearing in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and The Flash, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor has mastered two sides of the same coin.

