D.B. Woodside (center) as Trevor in '9-1-1: Lone Star.' We Already Love Trevor on '9-1-1: Lone Star' Because He's Giving Us a 'Suits' Reunion By Brittany Frederick Jan. 23 2023, Published 10:16 p.m. ET

It isn't a spoiler to say that Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star is starting Season 4 off in a massive way, because viewers know that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's first responder drama always does things as big as possible. However, the biggest news in the Jan. 24 season premiere isn't the massive disaster that the 126 has to deal with — it's an amazing bit of casting news!

After some early cancellation fears, 9-1-1: Lone Star is returning with some new characters to keep things interesting. One of those new faces is a guy named Trevor, whom as TVLine first reported, crosses paths with Tommy Vega during the Season 4 premiere. While how Trevor comes into the picture is as creative as this show usually is (and more on that later), it's who's playing him that viewers will be truly fascinated by. Here's what we know about D.B. Woodside.

Source: Kevin Estrada/Fox Gina Torres (right) as Tommy Vega in '9-1-1: Lone Star.'

Trevor on '9-1-1: Lone Star' is played by D.B. Woodside, who acted opposite Gina Torres in 'Suits.'

The 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 premiere is entitled "The New Hotness," which makes it pretty clear that sparks are going to fly. That's particularly true for Tommy when she meets Trevor, portrayed by one of actor Gina Torres' most frequent co-stars. D.B. Woodside first appeared opposite Torres in the unsold pilot The Law and Mr. Lee two decades ago! However, audiences will remember them better for their romantic arc on the U.S. hit series Suits.

Woodside's Suits character Jeff Malone struck up a romance with Torres' managing partner Jessica Pearson in Season 4, and she hired him away from the SEC. However, the two broke up later on after Jeff realized that Jessica had lied to him and he left the firm afterward. Despite that, Woodside was a presence in Seasons 5–7 as well. He was part of Torres' exit from Suits, as Jessica was said to have left New York and moved to Chicago in part to rekindle her romance with Jeff.

Woodside then recurred in Torres' Suits spinoff, simply called Pearson, which followed Jessica's challenges in the world of Chicago law and politics. That series lasted just one season. The duo also appeared on another Fox series much earlier in their careers: in Season 3 of 24, Torres' character Julia Milliken was revealed to have had an affair with Woodside's Wayne Palmer. Their 9-1-1: Lone Star storyline, though, is the actors' weirdest one yet.

D.B. Woodside is also beloved by TV fans for his role as Amenadiel in 'Lucifer.'

Woodside has an insane introduction on 9-1-1: Lone Star. He calls 9-1-1 to report that it's literally raining frogs at a county fair, as readers can see from the video clip above. Naturally, things only get worse from there. But as TVLine reports, Trevor is described as an "attractive single father," which might make up for the total mess Tommy's love life was in Season 3.

Frogs falling from the sky would be nothing new for Woodside's other fan-favorite character, though. After Suits, he starred in the incredibly popular series Lucifer, which originally aired on Fox before being picked up for Netflix for several additional seasons. Woodside played Amenadiel, the angelic brother to Tom Ellis' title character. He originally served as the stoic force to contrast all of the more bizarre and comedic happenings on the show, but Amenadiel loosened up later on.