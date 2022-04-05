Does Tommy Vega Have a New Love Interest in Season 3 of '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

As Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star comes to a close, showrunners tease new beginnings for the cast — specifically Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega (played by Gina Torres).

Tommy joined the 126 in Season 2 following Michelle Blake’s exit and quickly became a fan favorite. But it wasn’t long before tragedy struck for the mother of two. Ahead of the finale, the paramedic captain suffered the tragic loss of her husband, Charles (Derek Webster).

Since then, viewers have seen Tommy go through all five stages of grief and then some. But teasers for the April 11 episode of Lone Star suggest that she may finally find closure in Season 3. The synopsis reveals that Tommy has a new love interest. But who is he?