Tommy's Brother-in-Law Is Coming to Town on '9-1-1: Lone Star,' So Why Does He Look Familiar?

Tommy Vega is getting an unexpected visit from as family member when 9-1-1: Lone Star returns. TVLine has reported that Tommy's brother-in-law Julius will pop up in the April 18, 2022, episode, titled "Impulse Control." With a title like that, it's probably not going to be a very happy reunion.

Fans (and Tommy) were crushed when the Fox series killed off Tommy's husband Charles (played by Derek Webster) in Season 2, leaving her a widow and their two children without their father.