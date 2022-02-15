Who Is Judd Ryder's Long-Lost Son Wyatt on Fox's Drama '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

Over the course of three seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain) have had an up-and-down journey, to say the least. It was amazing to see them share such a beautiful moment as Grace gave birth to their daughter Charlie, but little did they know that a wrench would be thrown into their lives right as things were finally looking up.

The joyous celebration of Grace and Judd's expanding family unfortunately was short-lived. In the episode immediately following, a teenager named Wyatt (Jackson Pace) arrives at Station 126 to meet Judd face to face. Why? Because Wyatt claims that Judd is his biological father.