Is This the End of the Road for [SPOILER] on '9-1-1: Lone Star'?By Pretty Honore
Jan. 11 2022, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star.
The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star has had more than a few close encounters with death in the past. Luckily, they managed to survive the dust storm that shook Texas in the Season 2 finale. However, they may not be so lucky in Season 3.
In the January 2022 premiere, Nancy (Brianna Baker), T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), and Tommy (Gina Torres) are sent on a dangerous mission that ends in tragedy. But does T.K. die on 9-1-1: Lone Star? Here’s what we know.
Does T.K. die on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’?
The first responders in Austin, Texas can’t seem to catch a break. Firehouse 126 was disbanded in the Season 2 finale, forcing the cast to split up and go their separate ways. And it isn’t long before another natural disaster leaves the city in shambles.
In the Season 3 premiere, an ice storm forces the team to brave freezing temperatures. When a little boy is stuck underneath a frozen pond, it’s up to T.K., Nancy, and Tommy to save him. But their plan goes awry after T.K. develops a nasty case of hypothermia.
Now, T.K. is in the ICU and things aren’t looking so good for him. At this point, T.K.’s fate is unclear. Following the Season 3 premiere, viewers reacted to the character’s recent hospitalization online, and they weren’t happy.
But Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear told TVLine that T.K.’s near-death experience “was not taken lightly” in the writer’s room.
“One thing I’m trying to do this year is to let these stories breathe a little bit and not just rush through them,” he explained. “We’re trying not to lose what the ramifications might be when something serious happens. So T.K. is going to go through a lot to try to survive.”
Fans have hoped to gain insight on T.K.’s backstory for some time now, and Tim hinted that the producers may actually grant their wish in Season 3.
He added, “We’re gonna sort of go into his head a little bit and he’s gonna learn something about himself and it’s gonna absolutely affect everybody around him.”
So, is Ronen Rubinstein leaving ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’? Showrunners tease T.K. Strand’s fate.
While Ronen’s future on Lone Star is still up in the air, there’s no indication that the actor is leaving the show anytime soon. Tim hinted that the 126 could be back “under the same roof” again before the end of Season 3. That is after the dust — well, ice — settles.
“Tommy is his captain. Owen is his father. Carlos is the love of his life. Everybody else are family members to T.K.,” Tim teased.
Ultimately, T.K.’s tragedy could be the glue that puts Firehouse 126 back together. He added, “So T.K. becomes sort of a rallying point for all the characters, and it kind of slaps Owen out of his complacency, which is not really complacency so much as it is fear."
You can watch new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.