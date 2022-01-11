Is This the End of the Road for [SPOILER] on '9-1-1: Lone Star'?

In the Season 3 premiere, an ice storm forces the team to brave freezing temperatures. When a little boy is stuck underneath a frozen pond, it’s up to T.K., Nancy, and Tommy to save him. But their plan goes awry after T.K. develops a nasty case of hypothermia.

Now, T.K. is in the ICU and things aren’t looking so good for him. At this point, T.K.’s fate is unclear. Following the Season 3 premiere, viewers reacted to the character’s recent hospitalization online, and they weren’t happy.