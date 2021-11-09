The 126 Comes Face to Face With (yet Another) Deadly Storm in the Season 3 Premiere

Lone Star returns for Season 3 in 2022. The official release date is unclear, but reports suggest that the show will be back on-air in mid-January. According to showrunner Tim Minear, juggling both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star had gotten overwhelming over time. The delayed premiere gave producers an opportunity to regroup.

“Just to be selfish for a moment, it’s been really hard for me to do two of these every week. The idea that Lone Star is going to come back in January after the first 10 episodes of 9-1-1, air for 10 episodes, and then for the last eight, they’ll both air on the same night, back to back again, allows me to not be quite stretched quite so thin,” he told TV Insider.

You can tune into Season 5 of 9-1-1 on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX until the spinoff returns.