We Just Can't Quit the 126 in '9-1-1: Lone Star' — Is It Closed for Good?

It's really starting to feel like Station 126 is cursed. First, they had to deal with an arsonist who turned out to be the fire investigator, but that was quickly forgotten when a massive dust storm hit Austin. Thankfully, the team pulled it together... just in time for another disaster.

In the Season 3 premiere, Austin is under the threat of a very intense ice storm. And of course, the 126 could help if they hadn't been shut down. What happened to Station 126 in 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will they ever catch a break?