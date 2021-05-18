Ryan Guzman's Run on '9-1-1' as Eddie Could Be in Danger at the End of Season 4

Fans of primetime dramas live for cliffhangers toward the end of any given season, and for 9-1-1 viewers, seeing Eddie's life on the line certainly falls into that category. It's not that anyone wants to see the actor who plays Eddie, Ryan Guzman , leave 9-1-1, but the drama that comes with the possibility of losing a longtime character is what season finales are all about.

In the second to last episode of Season 4, Eddie was shot, and it seemed he might not make it out of the season alive. And if that happens, then sadly, Ryan's time on the series will come to an end. But would the show really do him like that? Eddie has been a fixture since Season 2 and there is arguably still more to his story.

Like Athena, who survived a mudslide, and Buck, who was in a tsunami. Judging by the survival rate among other main characters, there's a good chance Eddie — and, by extension, Ryan — is safe.

The biggest thing that stands in the way of Eddie dying and Ryan actually leaving the show, though, is Eddie's super-thick plot armor. So many characters on 9-1-1 have been in danger of dying, but somehow came out of their circumstances alive.

Right now, the cast of 9-1-1 is playing this one close to their chests, because no one has come out to admit that Ryan is leaving the show after Season 4. He is featured in the trailer for the Season 4 finale, which is a good sign. However, that could mean he'll be in the season finale and die by the end of it.

Ryan Guzman's use of racial slurs got him in trouble in 2020.

There was speculation that Ryan would be booted from the show after he made some racially insensitive comments on social media in early 2020. In May 2020, old tweets were discovered from Ryan's fiancée, Chrysti Ane , in which she used the N-word. When the tweets came to light, Ryan took to Instagram to address them and, shockingly, defend his fiancée's actions.

"I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other's races all the time," he said on Instagram Live. "We call each other slurs all the time. We don't get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we're not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y'all trying to get at? You're trying to prove that somebody that's not racist is racist? Nah. You don't have that power."

He then claimed, "There is no racist energy coming from this household at all." At the time, his co-stars spoke out against him defending the use of the N-word by himself and others who aren't in the Black community. When it happened, it seemed like Ryan might be fired from 9-1-1. He later made another Instagram post agreeing that his use of the N-word is unacceptable and explaining that his fiancée's uncovered tweets were from 10 years prior.