Chimney Left Los Angeles to Look For Maddie — Will He Be Back on '9-1-1'?

A character greatly loved for his acerbic wit and razor-sharp sense of humor, Chimney has delighted fans with exceptionally timed oneliners and painstakingly apt observations since Season 1, Episode 1 of 9-1-1.

Although he faced more difficulties than other characters on the show in the past few seasons — Maddie's sudden disappearance being just one of the many atrocities — Chimney managed to soldier on. At least, until now. Is he leaving 9-1-1?