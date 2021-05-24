Will Bobby Make It out of Season 4 of '9-1-1' Alive? (SPOILERS)

FOX’s 9-1-1 has definitely been keeping fans on their toes this season. In the penultimate episode of the season, just when things finally started to seem OK, Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) was shot by someone targeting firefighters.

But, according to the promo for the season finale, he might not end up being the only victim. Is Bobby Nash going to be the one to die? Could Peter Krause really be planning on leaving 9-1-1 ahead of its fifth season?

What we do know, though, is that Peter Krause has not hinted at his own departure from the show, and neither FOX nor the 9-1-1 showrunners have said anything about Bobby’s fate. Hopefully, this is a sign that he will make it out alive.

What’s more, a behind-the-scenes sneak peek hints that Eddie won’t be the only one shot by this sniper who is targeting firefighters. What we don’t know just yet is if Bobby is going to be the second victim.

In the promo for the final episode of Season 4, we’re told that Bobby has entered a building that was purposefully set on fire. “There’s a sniper inside that building,” Athena (Angela Bassett) warns. “Bobby’s gonna die in there.”

Do Bobby and Athena break up?

Not only does Bobby’s life appear to be on the line in 9-1-1, but his marriage is also in trouble. For many fans, Bobby and Athena’s relationship has been one of the more stable ones on the show. However, in the most recent episode, we learned that he’s been sponsoring the woman responsible for a massive pile-up in a previous episode, something that Athena had no idea about.

However, when Athena confronts him about this, he dishes it back to her, as he’s been bottling up his own problems with their communication. In the behind-the-scenes video, Peter warns the audience, “Athena and Bobby need to communicate so their relationship can survive.” But can they get out of their own ways to do it?

Peter also revealed in an interview with TVLine that the Season 4 finale was a particularly rough one for Angela Bassett. “[Showrunner] Tim Minear wrote something for Angela which required her to really dig deep. She has a tough assignment in the final episode, and she handled it with her usual strength and grace,” he said.