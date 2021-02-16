Will Chimney and Maddie Get Married and Live Happily Ever After in '9-1-1'?

The Season 3 finale of 9-1-1 came with a few twists and turns. The episode brought closure for Buck (Oliver Stark) when Abby (Connie Britton) returned and pitted the heroes of the 118 against a huge train derailment. The biggest twist indeed came at the end when everything seemed to be back to normal, and fans learned that Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was pregnant with Howie aka Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) baby.

Finally, 9-1-1 delivered a massive surprise for Maddie that wasn’t traumatic. All things considered, it appeared that Maddie and Chimney were both in a good place in their lives, and Maddie has a stand-up-guy to build a future with.

Hopefully, the two will tie the knot soon, but Kenneth's warning seems ominous. Chimney has been through quite a lot throughout the series — what could be next for the poor guy?!

In an interview with TVLine , Kenneth talked about the future between Chimney and Maddie. He said, “I’m hoping they have a wonderful wedding surrounded by the people they love, I hope they live happily ever after. But this is the world of 9-1-1. Adversity is always a part of their professional lives, and it seems to find a way of creeping into their personal lives.”

There isn’t one fan of 9-1-1 that doesn’t love Maddie and Chimney. It’s been such a relief to see them in happier times since the last few seasons for them have been pretty crazy. Their new bundle of joy will be arriving in a few months, and even though being a parent will have its challenges, Chimney will do whatever it takes to be the best father he can be. He’s a bit neurotic, but hopefully, he won’t get in his own way and come into his own in his new role as a new father and maybe as a husband.

Will Chimney die on the '9-1-1' series?

Chimney has almost died a few times during the 9-1-1 series. In Season 1, he was in a car accident where a pole basically went through his forehead, and he survived that horrific accident. In Season 2, Maddie’s abusive and crazy ex-husband Doug (Brian Hallisay) stabbed Chimney several times in the stomach and left him bleeding out on the front walkway. The odds were not in his favor for a while to survive the stabbing, and fans were left wondering if he would die from the wounds.

Thankfully Chimney didn’t die, but how many times will he be able to cheat death? In an interview with The Wrap, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear discussed what's next for the first-responder drama in Season 4. When talking about Chimney and Maddie, he said, "There's no nicer actors, but also no nicer characters than Chimney and Maddie on TV, who have been through so much and deserve something wonderful, so I'm giving it to them."

Good news for fans of the couple — it seems like Chimney will not die. Well, anytime soon at least.

