We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.

Soon, 9-1-1 will end its 5th season while the series spinoff finishes out Season 3. With only a few episodes left before the season finales air, fans wonder — have 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star been canceled? Or were the shows renewed for another season? Here’s what we know.