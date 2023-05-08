Fox Canceled Three of Its Most Popular Shows and Fans Are Disappointed
Want to know if your favorite Fox television series is among the latest canceled TV shows? Keep reading for all the known details.
With the 2022-23 network TV season officially coming to an end, it's time for fans to find out if their favorite shows are canceled or renewed. In the past few months, many Fox shows were lucky enough to receive early renewals, including the likes of Accused, The Simpsons, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
As renewals and cancelations continue to roll out, Fox has made the unexpected decision to cancel three of its most popular shows, two of which were among its highest-rated programs. Keep reading for all the known details.
Fox canceled three popular shows in 2023.
As of this writing, Fox has canceled three shows: 9-1-1, Call Me Kat, and The Resident.
On April 6, the network unexpectedly canceled the Matt Czuchry-led medical drama after six seasons. Despite being one of Fox's most popular shows, ratings for Season 6 dipped 27 percent from the previous year; it also averaged 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers, down 12 percent. Compared to its first season in 2018, the sixth and final season was down 69 percent in the demo and 35 percent in multiplatform.
Nearly a month later, Fox canceled Call Me Kat after three seasons. The sitcom started strong in the ratings, but sadly, they quickly decreased. According to the Nielsen Live+7 ratings per Variety, the show accumulated around 2.2. million viewers and a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 for Season 3, which isn't that great.
"We are very proud of Call Me Kat, but, unfortunately, the audience response to [Season 3] was not as strong as we had hoped," a Fox spokesperson said in a statement, per Variety. "We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat."
As for 9-1-1, the procedural drama has run its course at Fox. On May 1, 2023, the network announced it was canceling its highest-rated scripted series after six seasons. But don't fret; the show is moving to another network!
Don't fret — '9-1-1' is moving to ABC for Season 7!
Ahead of the Season 6 finale, 9-1-1 was renewed for a seventh season by ABC and will join the network's impressive lineup next season. According to Deadline, this is one of the highest-profile series moves ever.
Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said: "Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons, and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC."
"It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air," Craig added.
Fox also addressed the cancelation of 9-1-1, stating, "It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1, and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox. ... We wish them well."