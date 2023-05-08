Home > Television Source: Fox Fox Canceled Three of Its Most Popular Shows and Fans Are Disappointed Want to know if your favorite Fox television series is among the latest canceled TV shows? Keep reading for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe May 8 2023, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

With the 2022-23 network TV season officially coming to an end, it's time for fans to find out if their favorite shows are canceled or renewed. In the past few months, many Fox shows were lucky enough to receive early renewals, including the likes of Accused, The Simpsons, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Article continues below advertisement

As renewals and cancelations continue to roll out, Fox has made the unexpected decision to cancel three of its most popular shows, two of which were among its highest-rated programs. Keep reading for all the known details.

Source: Fox Fox has canceled 'Call Me Kat' after three seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox canceled three popular shows in 2023.

As of this writing, Fox has canceled three shows: 9-1-1, Call Me Kat, and The Resident. On April 6, the network unexpectedly canceled the Matt Czuchry-led medical drama after six seasons. Despite being one of Fox's most popular shows, ratings for Season 6 dipped 27 percent from the previous year; it also averaged 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers, down 12 percent. Compared to its first season in 2018, the sixth and final season was down 69 percent in the demo and 35 percent in multiplatform.

Nearly a month later, Fox canceled Call Me Kat after three seasons. The sitcom started strong in the ratings, but sadly, they quickly decreased. According to the Nielsen Live+7 ratings per Variety, the show accumulated around 2.2. million viewers and a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 for Season 3, which isn't that great.

Article continues below advertisement

honestly it’s super tacky that fox’s way of informing the resident cast/crew that the show was canceled was dismantling all sets and selling them piece by piece without the courtesy of direct communication to anyone beforehand. they deserved better. — megan 🐱🛎️ (@moonlitcarrie) March 24, 2023

"We are very proud of Call Me Kat, but, unfortunately, the audience response to [Season 3] was not as strong as we had hoped," a Fox spokesperson said in a statement, per Variety. "We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat."

Article continues below advertisement

As for 9-1-1, the procedural drama has run its course at Fox. On May 1, 2023, the network announced it was canceling its highest-rated scripted series after six seasons. But don't fret; the show is moving to another network!

Don't fret — '9-1-1' is moving to ABC for Season 7!

Ahead of the Season 6 finale, 9-1-1 was renewed for a seventh season by ABC and will join the network's impressive lineup next season. According to Deadline, this is one of the highest-profile series moves ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said: "Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons, and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC."

9-1-1 is moving to ABC for season 7…the way i screamed when i found out it wasn’t fully cancelled — soph is seeing 5SOS 🫧 (@oldmeluke) May 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

"It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air," Craig added.