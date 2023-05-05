Home > Television > Yellowstone Source: Paramount Network Did Behind-the-Scenes Drama Lead to 'Yellowstone's' Cancellation? Here's What We Know Fans of the hit Paramount Network original series 'Yellowstone' are shocked that Season 5 is the show's last. Why was 'Yellowstone' canceled? By Katherine Stinson May 5 2023, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET

Sadly, Season 5 of Yellowstone will be the hit show's last rodeo, much to the detriment of fans everywhere. On May 5, 2023, Paramount announced that the show's fifth season would be its last, much to the shock of viewers everywhere. Given the show's status as a certified mega-hit for the Paramount Network, why did Yellowstone get canceled?

Article continues below advertisement

Was it due to behind-the-scenes drama with the show's main star, Kevin Costner? Was the series actually flagging in ratings? Here's everything we know about why Yellowstone got canceled.

Source: Paramount Network

Article continues below advertisement

Why did 'Yellowstone' get canceled?

Two days before the Paramount Network officially announced that Yellowstone had been canceled on May 5, 2023, Entertainment Tonight reported that sources close to the production had learned that Kevin would not be returning to the show after the fifth season. Was it any shock that the network announced that the show would be canceled following the exit of Yellowstone's main man?

Of course, the official statement regarding Yellowstone's cancellation didn't actually reveal the reason behind the end of the show. Gossip surrounding the show's impending end was happening as early as February 2023, with sources telling Deadline that Yellowstone series creator Taylor Sheridan was actually seeking to end the show in its current form and do some sort of sequel with Matthew McConaughey. Plus, there was rumors that Taylor and Kevin were fighting behind-the-scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone knows the honest answer as to why Yellowstone was canceled, but the general public is currently in the dark. It could've been a combination of the abovementioned factors or just a simple decision to end the show on a high note and move forward with a new story and leading man. But the bottom line is Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's last.

Article continues below advertisement

So has Kevin himself responded to the rumors that he's to blame for Yellowstone's cancelation? The actor has yet to comment, but his lawyer did tell Puck News (via Hollywood Life), "As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'Yellowstone' series finale?

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 is already available to stream on Paramount Plus, so when does Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 air? And when is the actual Yellowstone series finale? Sadly, the impending end of Yellowstone continually remains shrouded in mystery. Supposedly Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, will premiere sometime in Summer 2023, but take that with a grain of salt until Paramount Network issues an official release date announcement!