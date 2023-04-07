Home > Television > Yellowstone Source: Paramount 'Yellowstone' Fans Will Have to Wait for Season 5 to Release on Peacock By Chris Barilla Apr. 7 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

It goes without saying at this point that Yellowstone is a smash hit. The Kevin Costner-starring drama series focusing on the escapades of the Dutton family as they attempt to maintain control of the largest ranch in Montana. The series has drawn in millions of fans and even spurred multiple spinoffs such as 1883 and 1923.

The drama and excitement of the show often keep fans on the edge of their seat. For those who subscribe to Peacock, that feeling is heightened because the service hasn't received episodes from Season 5 of the show. So, when will Season 5 of Yellowstone be on Peacock? Here's what we know about the situation.

When will Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' make its way to Peacock?

Those who are subscribed to Peacock might still have to wait awhile before Season 5 of Yellowstone makes it to that particular service. Back in 2020, NBCUniversal purchased the streaming rights to Yellowstone, which allowed them to stream the show. However, Paramount+ launched in 2021 and then Paramount reached a deal with Philo to stream Season 5 first. So, Peacock isn't first on the list.

There hasn't been any official word from Peacock when Yellowstone Season 5 will make its way to subscribers' televisions. It's worth noting that in the past, Peacock has uploaded an entire Yellowstone season within a few weeks of its final episode airing. With the second half of Season 5 slated to air on television for the first time in the summer 2023, fans could reasonably expect Peacock to receive episodes by late summer or early fall 2023.

